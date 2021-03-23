He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating.
Chaman is the main border town in Baluchistan province. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army, which for decades have staged attacks to press their demands for independence.
The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.