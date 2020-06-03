The British move, which Johnson said he would implement when China formally enacts the security law, could emerge as among the most significant ramifications of Beijing’s effort to undercut Hong Kong’s freedoms and align the city more closely with the Communist Party’s authoritarian rule on the Chinese mainland. It would potentially extend British residency and working rights to up to 40 percent of Hong Kong’s population, raising the specter of a brain drain from the financial center.

In op-eds published in the South China Morning Post and the Times of London, Johnson said the security law — which will criminalize broadly worded offenses such as secession, subversion and foreign interference — gives Britain “no choice but to uphold our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong.”

Though specifics of China’s new law remain scant, the proposals will allow Chinese state security forces to operate in Hong Kong for the first time, effectively extending mainland law to the territory, and will provide more ways for the government here to crack down on dissent amid widespread anger and political unrest over Beijing’s tightening grip.

Johnson wrote that his government would allow holders of British National Overseas passports to come to Britain for a renewable period of 12 months and gain the right to work. The move “could place them on a route to citizenship,” he said.

As it stands, these passports, a holdover from British colonial rule issued to people born before 1997, allow holders to stay in Britain for six months but do not afford them work rights or residency. About 350,000 people in Hong Kong hold these passports, but an additional 2.5 million are eligible to apply for them.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said last week, when the changes were first floated by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, that “Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs.” Beijing, he said, would consider any changes to the status of British National Overseas passport holders a breach of “international law and basic norms guiding international relations.”

“We firmly oppose this and reserve the right to take corresponding measures,” Zhao said.

Hong Kong’s government did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment on Johnson’s plan.

Prominent lawmakers in other Western countries have issued similar calls to create a pathway to residence for people fleeing the crackdown in Hong Kong, though the BNO passports give Britain a relatively easy route to welcome residents of the Chinese territory. This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the U.S. response should “mirror those of other democracies who have opened their doors to Hong Kongers fleeing oppression.”

“Our nation has a rich heritage of standing as a beacon of light and freedom, from refugees of war to those escaping the Iron Curtain,” he said. “We should exercise it again for the people of Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong protesters have repeatedly demonstrated outside the British consulate here, and have pressed the British government to allow BNO passport holders a pathway to full citizenship. Since the announcement of the national security law, dozens have flocked to renew those documents, local media reported this week.

President Trump last week said the United States would begin the process of revoking Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law after the State Department determined that the territory no longer enjoyed autonomy within China.