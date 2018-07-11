Kashmiri villagers inspect a house damaged in a gun battle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Kundalan village, some 60 Kilometres south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July, 10, 2018. Government forces fired at protesters Tuesday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing a teenage boy and wounding at least 120 more who had been trying to reach the site of a gunbattle in which soldiers killed two rebels, police and residents said. (Dar Yasin/Associated Press)

SRINAGAR, India — Residents and police say a boy has been killed and four others wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir in a blast from a grenade they found from the site of a previous day’s gunbattle.

Police said Wednesday that the grenade exploded as one of the kids started playing with it in a neighborhood in southern Shopian area.

Two rebels were killed and two soldiers injured in the same area on Tuesday. The fighting triggered massive clashes during which a teenage boy died and at least 120 people were injured as Indian troops opened fire to stop residents from marching to the site to help trapped rebels escape.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

