In this release by Chiang Rai Public Relations Office, Mongkol Boonpiam, left, receives an identity card denoting Thai citizenship from Somsak Kunkam Sheriff of Mae Sai during a ceremony in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Mongkol Boonpiam, Adul Samon, and Pornchai Khamluang, three of the young soccer players players who had been trapped for almost three weeks in a cave in northern Thailand —— and 25-year-old assistant coach Ekapol Chanthawon, who had been with them, had been stateless, their lack of citizenship not only restricting their upward mobility, but even their right to travel outside of Chiang Rai, the northern province where they live. A fifth boy on their Wild Boars soccer team who was not in the cave but had applied for citizenship was also granted it. (Chiang Rai Public Relations Office via AP) (Associated Press)

MAE SAI, Thailand — Three young soccer players who were trapped with other team members for almost three weeks in a cave in northern Thailand have been granted Thai citizenship, along with their 25-year-old coach.

All four had been stateless, and their lack of citizenship deprived them of some basic benefits and rights, including the ability to travel outside of Chiang Rai, the northern province where they live. The area is home to ethnic minorities with roots in neighboring Myanmar.

The boys and coach were among 13 people who were trapped in the cave until their rescue by scuba divers.

The head coach of the Wild Boars team said they received official Thai ID cards on Wednesday, along with another team member who had not been in the cave but also applied for citizenship.

