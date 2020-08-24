“This monster had no right to take my son from me,” she said. “I feel there is a permanent shadow cast over everything now.”

Tariq Omar, 24, was among dozens killed at the Al Noor Mosque, less than two miles from where Judge Cameron Mander is hearing victim impact statements this week before handing down the sentence, expected by Thursday. After attacking the mosque during Friday prayers, Tarrant continued his assault at the Linwood Islamic Center a short distance away.

Tarrant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty in March to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of committing a terrorist act. The slaughter ranks as the worst violence in New Zealand’s modern history.

The sentencing hearing is taking place amid tight security and restrictions on courtroom capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said Tarrant had studied the mosques’ layouts and exit routes to maximize casualties.

Tariq’s father, Rashid Omar, told the court on Tuesday that identifying his son’s body was the hardest day of his life.

“No matter how old your children are, they will still be your babies forever,” he said. He told Tarrant he had “shattered my life with your actions of hate against all Muslim people.”

Tarrant, who was wearing gray clothing and was flanked by four police officers, repeatedly covered his mouth with his hands or rested his chin on his knuckles as his victims and their relatives read out the traumatic accounts.

Mohammad Siddiqui, who survived the attacks, recounted how the fateful day had begun unremarkably as he ran errands for his family before visiting Al Noor Mosque.

“It must have been only five minutes [before] the devil arrived,” he said, referring to the gunman. He condemned Tarrant’s “gutless actions” and described how the violence of that day left him traumatized and unable to work, dependent on government assistance to support his family.

“Your time will come, like everyone [you] will have to face God,” he told the killer.

Kyron Gosse, the nephew of shooting victim Linda Armstrong, told how he frantically tried to contact his aunt that day, with “call after call going to voice mail.”

“I want to share with you what it means to me to be just an ordinary guy caught up in the horror inflicted by this man,” Gosse said, recounting how his aunt was “shot in the chest and left to bleed out on the floor as her life slipped away.”

“I want you to understand the utter gut-wrenching horror to learn that this event happened on New Zealand soil. I want you to understand my utter rage at learning this man was a guest to New Zealand.”