“From what I can gauge, you are empty of any empathy for your victims,” Mander told Tarrant, describing the gunman as “a deeply impaired person motivated by a base hatred of people you perceive to be different.”

“You remain entirely self-absorbed, you have offered no apology or acknowledgement of the harm you caused,” he continued. “Your focus appears to be on yourself and the position you find yourself in.”

The 29-year-old, armed with semiautomatic weapons and assault rifles, attacked Muslim worshipers indiscriminately during Friday prayers at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Center in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, shocking a tolerant nation accustomed to low crime rates and little history of terrorism. The sentence delivered by the High Court on Thursday was the first time a person has been imprisoned in New Zealand with no prospect of release, and most severe penalty since the country abolished the death penalty for murder in 1961.

As Tarrant was led away after learning his sentence Thursday, his victims wept and hugged one another. Outside the court complex in the Christchurch city center, crowds of people gathered, some holding signs in support of the victims and their families.

Tarrant pleaded guilty earlier this year to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of committing a terrorist act. The former fitness instructor did not speak personally in his defense Thursday.

Lawyers said Tarrant, who is Australian, regretted his actions, had changed his beliefs and wanted to meet his victims — many of whom were holding white flowers in the hearing room on Thursday.

Prosecutor Mark Zarifeh cited Tarrant’s statements to psychiatric and judicial officials in which the gunman described his actions as “unnecessary, abhorrent and irrational,” saying he was influenced by political views that he now concedes “were not real.” Zarifeh also referenced the mass murderer’s statement to officials that he was deeply unhappy and committed his crimes because he “wanted to damage society as an act of revenge.”

During submissions delivered by three lawyers, Tarrant looked on attentively in silence, occasionally resting his head on his right hand.

Zarifeh said a life sentence without parole was appropriate, noting the “extreme violence, brutality, cruelty, callousness” of the gun rampage, life-altering trauma to survivors, and the careful planning that preceded Tarrant’s assault.

Tense scenes played out in the court this week as distraught victims confronted Tarrant, labeling him a “monster,” a “loser” and “the devil.” Some urged the judge to impose the maximum possible sentence.

On Wednesday, Sara Qasem brought some in the room to tears as she described her father, who died in the massacre, as a “hero” and a “shining, glimmering man.” She told Tarrant not to forget his name: Abdelfattah Qasem. “I want to hear my dad’s voice, my baba’s voice,” she said, before pausing to cry.

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah, who fought off Tarrant with a credit card machine and chased him from the Linwood Islamic Center on the day of the attacks, saving many lives, told the gunman on Wednesday that he “should thank God on that day that I didn’t catch you. This government would save a lot of money.”

Mander, the judge, acknowledged Wahabzadah’s courage in preventing more deaths — prompting applause from visitors who were sitting behind a glass screen in the courtroom.

On Thursday, Wahabzadah welcomed the sentence of life without parole. “That is what we were aiming for, and we got it,” he said, describing Tarrant as a “coward” and an “idiot” who had thrown his life away.

Tarrant displayed little emotion throughout the proceedings as he heard traumatic personal accounts from those affected by his actions, which unfolded less than two miles from the Christchurch courtroom.

Authorities had been eager to prevent the gunman, who had posted a racist manifesto online, from using the court as a platform to extol extremist views.

