The attacks — the worst act of violence in New Zealand’s modern history — shocked a nation accustomed to low crime rates and little history of terrorist activity, and spurred Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to tighten gun laws.

As the hearing began Monday in a tightly secured and socially distanced courtroom, prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said that Tarrant had analyzed the mosques’ layouts and exit paths to maximize civilian casualties, and contacted his family about his planned deeds shortly before he began his assault.

Tarrant sat stony-faced and impassive in the dock, his head often bowed, occasionally glancing around the court, as details of his crimes were read out.

Gamal Fouda, the imam of the Al Noor Mosque who was delivering a sermon to his congregation on the day of the attacks, said he had “lived with the nightmare” of what he witnessed, explaining how he had tried to be strong for his community despite suffering from the trauma.

“We are a peaceful and loving community who did not deserve your actions,” he told Tarrant. “If you have done anything, you have brought the world community closer with your evil actions.”

Survivor Mohammad Atta Ahmad Alayan, who was shot in the head and shoulder, recited the Muslim al-Fatiha prayer in court before weeping as he describing the “devastating” news of learning, three days after the attacks, that his son Ata had passed away.

Maysoon Salama, Ata’s mother, addressed Tarrant, asking him to look up her son’s name, so he would “know the huge loss you caused.”

“I can’t forgive you,” she told the gunman. “You thought you could break us, you failed miserably.”

Previously unreported details came to light Monday, including information from Tarrant’s interview with the police after his arrest in which he described his actions as terrorist attacks motivated by his ideological beliefs. Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said Tarrant had told investigators that he wished he had killed more people and that he intended to use incendiary devices found in his car to burn down the mosques following the massacre.

The youngest victim of Tarrant’s rampage was just three years old.

Judge Cameron Mander began by noting that many of the victims’ relatives had been unable to attend the hearing at the Christchurch High Court due to coronavirus restrictions, acknowledging this had contributed to their stress. He also outlined restrictions on reporting for those registered to view proceedings either in person, in overflow courts, annexes or remotely through a live stream.

Tarrant, who had initially pleaded not guilty only to change his plea earlier this year, faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without parole. The sentence is expected to be handed down by Thursday.

Ahead of the hearing, Abdul Aziz, who fought off Tarrant at the Linwood Islamic Center, said it was important for him to be in court to see the man whom he managed to frighten away, saving many lives in the process.

“He came and killed all the innocent women and children with a gun, but when his turn came [for a beating], he ran away like a coward,” Aziz said in a telephone interview.