CCTV said the collapsed overpass trapped three cars under it, killing the three people inside them.
China this year has had serious industrial and transportation accidents despite efforts to boost safety.
Accidents have included chemical plant explosions and the loss of dozens of firefighters in mountain blazes.
Last month, 19 people died in a factory fire in eastern China, a day after 36 people were killed in a bus crash.
