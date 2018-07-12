BAKU, Azerbaijan — A British Airways flight carrying 214 people from London to Mumbai made an emergency landing at a Baku airport on Thursday. No one was hurt.

The captain of flight BAW199 requested an emergency landing at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev airport after a failure of the left engine on the Boeing-777, the airport said.

The airline said in a statement that the decision to divert the plane was made “following a technical issue.”

The plane landed safely at around 6:30 a.m. local time. The passengers were taken to the airport’s transit zone and were given food and drink, according to the airport.

British Airways said it is trying to get a new aircraft for the passengers and get them on the way as soon as possible.

