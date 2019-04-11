When more than 100 members of Congress raised worries in 2014 over plans to include Brunei in a sweeping Pacific trade deal, envoys from the tiny sultanate rushed to Washington with a message: We may be thinking about stricter Islamic laws, but we won’t really enforce them.

The damage-control mission by Brunei — an oil-and gas-rich patch of coast and rain forest on the island of Borneo — came after its sultan began the first phase of sharia-inspired laws, U.S. officials said. At the time, the Obama administration was deep in negotiations over the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, with Brunei and others in the historic deal.

The laws, when fully implemented, would punish homosexuality with death by stoning and amputations for those who steal.

But American officials said that would make it difficult to remain part of TPP.

“We made it very clear to the Bruneians that there was a real risk that if we put forward [TPP] to Congress, they would ratify it, but not allow it to enter into force with Brunei,” said a former American negotiator, speaking on a condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of discussions. “That was a real possibility, and they were debating it internally.”

Then in early 2017, President Trump exited the trade agreement in one of the first acts after inauguration.



Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah an event in Bandar Seri Begawan on April 3, 2019. (—/AFP/Getty Images)

And Brunei quietly moved ahead with the laws it once said would never be carried out. The final phase came into effect April 3, sending a ripple through LGBT and minority communities in the country.

Some activists and others are now lamenting the loss of U.S. leverage through the trade agreement. The U.S. withdrawal from TPP was also seen as a setback for human rights and pro-democracy movements elsewhere in Southeast Asia such as Vietnam.

[Watch: An activist in Vietnam feeling pressure after U.S. left TPP]

It serves as the most recent example of the fallout from some of Trump’s earliest decisions in corners of the world far from Washington. Some diplomats and experts argue that leaving the TPP has hampered the U.S. ability to rein in countries, such as Brunei, on potential human rights violations. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has been criticized for being softer on these issues than previous administrations.

“The TPP withdrawal was an important milestone for the relationship,” said Craig Allen, who was the U.S. ambassador to Brunei from 2014 to 2018. “We did say [during negotiations] the U.S. could not enter TPP with a country with egregious human rights violations.”

In a statement April 2, a State Department spokesman said Brunei’s decision to implement the next stages of the sharia-influenced penal code is “counter to its international human rights obligations, including with respect to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

Later, a State Department spokesman said that the United States “regularly communicate[s] with the government of Brunei regarding human rights and encourage[s] it to uphold its international commitments on human rights.”

Representatives of the Brunei government did not response to request for comment.

Experts studying the sultanate say the move to implement the new Islamic law-guided penal codes has been in the works for decades and could have happened anyway even with U.S. pressure.

Brunei continues to be in a reduced version of the Pacific trade deal with countries including Australia, Canada and others in Southeast Asia, but without the United States as an anchor economy.

Brunei, which does not have elections, has no parliament or organized civil society, and is ruled by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, 72. In his younger days, he was known for his decadent lifestyle, love for luxury cars and fine cigars. As the sultan has grown older, he has gravitated toward religion and piety, even delivering Friday prayers — a role usually reserved for religious leaders in many Islamic states.

“It hasn’t come out of nowhere. Brunei has gradually developed in this direction,” said Dominik Müller, a social anthropologist at the Max Planck Institute in Halle, Germany, and a visiting fellow at Harvard who studies Islam’s impact in Southeast Asia. He pointed to a 2011 speech where the sultan said implementing sharia law was a “divine obligation” that he may be “asked about on judgment day.”

“Age may be playing a role, but I think it really was inevitable,” Müller added. “They have committed so much to it, that it is inevitable to now have it on paper.”

Bruneians and those familiar with the country note that even after the first phase of sharia-style law was implemented in 2014, very few cases were prosecuted under the Islamic penal code. Those tracking the cases said that brutal punishments for crimes, like caning, were made in reference to old British colonial laws that remain on the books alongside the Islamic laws, similar to punishments in Singapore and Malaysia.

Experts note that Brunei is markedly different from Saudi Arabia or Iran, and is a place where many continue to live their lives in relatively prosperity and are generally undisturbed by the state.

[Is India the next target in Trump’s trade wars?]

During negotiations over TPP, Bruneians told American officials to look at their track record and trust that they would not be seeking to prosecute many under the new laws, those familiar with the discussions said. It did not ease concerns.

“They argued that the prosecutions would never happen, but it was not a comforting excuse,” the former American TPP negotiator said. “It wasn’t something the U.S. government was planning to accept.”

Even without the new laws, the nonsecular country has never been a comfortable place for LGBT individuals.

A 19-year old gay man in Brunei, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was fearful for his personal safety, remembers dogmatic religious studies classes when he was growing up that were a constant reminder he would not be accepted by society.

“They always taught us how being gay was a bad thing, and I started to challenge that and think, what is wrong with who I am,” he said in an interview. “But I could not talk to anyone.”

The punishments — such as death by stoning — have drawn outrage in the West. Celebrities including George Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres and Elton John have called for a boycott of properties owned by the sultan of Brunei, which include luxurious hotels in Los Angeles such as the Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air. The hotels are owned by the Brunei Investment Agency, an arm of the sultanate.

“Every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels, we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery,” wrote Clooney in the website Deadline.

The sharia courts criminal procedure code, published in 2018, includes jarring descriptions of how stoning by death will be carried out and graphics on how hands and feet should be amputated for theft.

“The hope is that now, under the new phase, [the punishments] are not really enforced,” Müller. “But nobody knows. It can take on a life of its own, and that’s where the pressure comes in.”

The 19-year old gay man says he has often contemplated leaving Brunei, like many other gay, lesbian and transgender individuals who moved away.

“Every day, I do think about it. If Brunei starts this sharia Islamic police force, and they hunt down LGBT people, then what would happen to me?” he said. “I’ve also gone against sharia law but speaking out against it to the media, and I’m a Muslim but I don’t act like it.

“I realize that it this can endanger my life.”

