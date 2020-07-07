Suspected cases among human patients or sick and dead marmots must be reported immediately, according to the health alert, which will remain in effect until 2021. The city of Beijing also urged residents on Monday not to go camping in Inner Mongolia, a vast strip of scenic grassland and desert that urban dwellers often visit.

Inner Mongolia’s regional center for disease control has warned in recent weeks that the disease may have long been circulating locally and there is risk of human-to-human transmission. “There is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city,” Bayannur’s local health commission said Sunday in a statement.

Because the plague and cholera are the only two diseases that fall under China’s highest classification of transmissible diseases that require the most urgent countermeasures — coronavirus is considered second-tier — parts of the northern grasslands could reenter lockdown just weeks after the country began to recover from covid-19.

But so far, China’s official case numbers remain low with five plague diagnoses since last year; four patients came from Inner Mongolia and recovered normally while one man in Gansu Province died. Chinese authorities have not released details about the causes or circumstances of the cases.

In the adjacent country of Mongolia, farther north, two herders died last year after eating marmot meat and contracting the disease.

The plague, which researchers generally believe originated from the Asian steppes, killed tens or hundreds of millions of people in several deadly waves throughout history. One particularly deadly wave in the 14th century traveled along the Mongol Empire’s trading routes to Europe, where it killed one-third of the population in what became known as the Black Death.

The disease continues to surface periodically around the world. More than 300 cases were found in a minor outbreak in Madagascar last year, killing about 30. The plague, which is carried by rats and fleas, is usually treatable with antibiotics in its “bubonic” form, which attacks lymph nodes and causes fevers and boils. But the bacteria can kill quickly if it infects the respiratory system or bloodstream in rarer conditions known as pneumonic and septicemic plague.

The United States averages about seven cases a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Chinese officials say they have largely suppressed the disease since the 1950s and recorded about 30 cases in the last decade.

Two patients from Inner Mongolia were diagnosed with the plague in a downtown Beijing hospital in November, causing a minor panic in the capital. Feng Zijian, deputy director of China’s Center for Disease Control, told the public to not be “unsettled” at the time, saying the disease is rare and treatable with antibiotics.

The precautions against plague are a reminder of the public health challenges facing Chinese authorities, who pushed back this week against fears about the emergence of a type of swine flu that has already jumped into the human population of pig farmers in two northern provinces.

The new swine flu virus, called G4, has “the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus,” according to paper that was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and authored by Chinese researchers including George Gao, head of China’s Center for Disease Control.

Some Chinese health officials and international experts have downplayed the danger of G4, noting that it has been circulating for years without causing an outbreak in humans.

White House coronavirus adviser Anthony S. Fauci testified in the Senate last week that U.S. officials were “keeping an eye” on the G4 virus but he did not consider it an “immediate threat.”