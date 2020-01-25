He said eight injured students were hospitalized after they were rescued from the rubble. Their injuries were not life threatening, Garg said.

He said the building was having a second floor added at the time of the collapse.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the building collapse.

Building collapses are common in India as many are poorly constructed with cheap building material, ignoring safety guidelines to cut costs.

In July last year, 14 people were killed when a dilapidated four-story building collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai. Also in Mumbai, 72 people were killed when a residential building being constructed illegally collapsed in 2013.