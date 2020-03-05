Salma Kauser, a health official, said hospitals received 11 bodies and 33 injured victims after the building collapsed in the Golimar residential neighborhood.
Police said the owner of the building was having a fifth floor added at the time of the collapse.
The narrowness of the building’s street was preventing rescuers from bringing in more heavy equipment, police and witnesses said.
Building collapses are common in Pakistan as many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines ignored to cut costs.
