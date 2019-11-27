The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, said the injured were hospitalized.

Police, soldiers and villagers helped in the rescue efforts.

No other details were immediately available.

Road accidents are common in mountainous Nepal and are often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and highways, and on narrow roads with sharp bends.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD