Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and were searching for other passengers. The water supply to the canal was cut to aid the rescue effort.
The bus was traveling from Sidhi district to Satna district when the accident occurred. Officials were investigating the cause.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to families of the victims and called the accident “horrific.”
Police say more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
