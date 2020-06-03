He said this was the third roadside bombing since a brief cease-fire declared by the Taliban for a major Muslim holiday had ended last month. The Taliban have not claimed responsibility for any of those attacks but they did say they carried out one attack on Afghan forces since the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
The truce was not officially extended but neither of the warring sides appears to want a return to an all-out fighting.
On Tuesday night, a bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing two people, including the mosque’s prayer leader, and wounding eight others.
Also Tuesday, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly roadside bombing over the weekend that hit a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul, killing at least seven civilians, including a woman and several children.
