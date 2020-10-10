Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand’s PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured.
“It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train,” he said.
All of the injured were brought to two hospitals. Police say they are investigating.
The bus passengers were traveling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony.
