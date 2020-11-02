A trial phase of reopenings for some schools in the capital Phnom Penh and parts of eastern Cambodia started last month, and Hang Chuon Naron said the good results prompted the approval for reopenings nationwide.
“As the government has controlled the COVID situation very well, we have seen that in Cambodia the number of cases has not increased, and especially the border control is every effective,” he told reporters at a school in Phnom Penh.
In addition to the limits on class sizes and hours, school buses, libraries, physical education and art activities and canteens will resume under the Health Ministry’s rules covering coronavirus safety.
“So, we have two objectives -- number one is safety for our students, our teachers, as well as the community, and number two is to continue education for everyone,” he said.
Cambodia has reported 292 cases of coronavirus infection, with no deaths. The Health Ministry on Monday reported one new case, a Cambodian returning from abroad.
