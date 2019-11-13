The opposition leader had said he and exiled colleagues from his banned Cambodia National Rescue Party would return Saturday to lead a nonviolent popular movement to unseat Hun Sen, who has held power for 34 years.
Hun Sen’s government barred his entry and advised airlines and neighboring countries to block his travel. He was admitted to Malaysia, and says he still plans to return home.
