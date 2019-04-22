PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The leaders of Cambodia and Thailand have met to mark the ceremonial reopening of a rail link that will restore train service between the two countries after more than four decades.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his Thai counterpart, Prayuth Chan-ocha, took a brief train ride Monday across the border from Thailand’s Aranyaprathet to Cambodia’s Poipet to celebrate the occasion. Each also shoveled some cement to mark the completion of a nearby cross-border bridge for automotive traffic.

Thai officials said regular cross-border rail service is expected to be restored soon. The two leaders signed an agreement on operating the cross-border rail link.

Service between the two countries was suspended in the early 1970s when the track was destroyed during Cambodia’s civil war.

