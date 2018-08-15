FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures while speaking in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at the polling place near his home on the day of the general election on July 29, 2018. The official results, being announced province-by-province and party-by-party Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, were certain to confirm a landslide victory by Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party, but critics called the election unfair because the only credible opposition force, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, could not contest the polls because it was dissolved by court order last year. (Heng Sinith, File/Associated Press)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The official results of last month’s general election in Cambodia have confirmed that Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party has won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

A list released Wednesday by the state National Election Committee as detailed results were announced on television showed that the Cambodian People’s Party had swept the polls, ensuring that Hun Sen, who has held power for 33 years, will receive another five-year term.

Both the legitimacy and the results of the polls have been challenged by Hun Sen’s opponents, who say the July 29 vote was not fair because the Cambodia National Rescue Party, the only credible opposition force, was disbanded last year by court order after a complaint by the government. They also doubt the claimed high turnout of 83 percent.

