PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A prominent leader of Cambodia’s land rights movement and three activists who were sent to prison with her have been freed under a royal pardon.

The pardon Monday from King Norodom Sihamoni at the request of Prime Minister Hun Sen comes less than a week after the second anniversary of Tep Vanny’s imprisonment on a charge of aggravated intentional violence in connection with a March 2013 protest outside Hun Sen’s residence.

Tep Vanny led protests against evictions from the capital’s Boeng Kak lake shore community, where the government granted a land concession to a Cambodian tycoon and a Chinese company to develop a luxury residential and commercial community.

Rights groups called the case against her and the other Boeng Kak activists an injustice.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.