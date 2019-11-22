Washington has long been critical of Hun Sen’s poor record on human rights and democracy.
Trump’s letter assured Hun Sen that the United States does not seek regime change but counseled that he should “put Cambodia back on the path of democratic governance.” He suggested reevaluating decisions that could threaten Cambodia’s “long-term sovereignty, stability, and economic development.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD