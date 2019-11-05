He said in Brussels, where he was seeking support from European Parliament lawmakers, that he seeks to end what he called Hun Sen’s “brutal dictatorship.”

Hun Sen’s government has accused opposition members of seeking to overthrow him and said they’ll be arrested if they try to enter Cambodia.

Sam Rainsy’s party was touted as a threat to Hun Sen’s party in last year’s election but was dissolved by the courts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD