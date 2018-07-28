Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, smiles as he greet the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Cambodians voting in Sunday’s elections will have a nominal choice of 20 parties but in reality, only two serious options: extend Prime Minister Hun Sen’s 33 years in power or not vote at all. (Heng Sinith/Associated Press)

PHNOM PEHN, Cambodia — Cambodians have begun voting in an election virtually certain to return to office Prime Minister Hun Sen and his ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

Although 20 parties are contesting the polls, the only one with the popularity and organization to mount a credible challenge, the Cambodian National Rescue Party, was dissolved last year by the Supreme Court.

Its former leaders have called on supporters to boycott the polls.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. and preliminary results are expected on Sunday night.

