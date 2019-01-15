Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, the Canadian man found guilty of drug trafficking in China, will appeal the death sentence ordered by a Chinese court this week, the law firm representing him said Tuesday, as the strained bilateral relationship between Canada and China spiraled deeper into crisis.

The appeal would launch a legal process that could take months. After an appeals judge makes a ruling, China’s highest court would still need to make a final decision before Schellenberg is put to death.



“Of course we’re going to appeal — how can we accept the death penalty?” said Shang Baojun, a lawyer at the Mo Shaoping law firm that represents Schellenberg and other high-profile figures in political cases.

A protracted appeal process could loom over a rapidly deteriorating China-Canada relationship that became strained last month after Canada detained Chinese technology executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of the United States.

China viewed Meng’s seizure as unlawful, and shortly afterward detained two Canadians on national security charges and retried Schellenberg in unusually public fashion in what Western analysts say amounted to a retaliatory pressure campaign — something Beijing staunchly denies.

Speaking for the first time about the case Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implied that Schellenberg’s death sentence was politically motivated and “arbitrarily applied.” Hours later, Canada raised a travel advisory for citizens going to China, warning that they could face “arbitrary enforcement of laws.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying shot back Tuesday, likening the Canadian travel warning to “a thief calling out another thief.”

“It’s actually Canada, not China, that has arbitrarily detained a foreign citizen based on so-called legal reasons,” Hua said, referring to Meng, who is currently out on bail in Vancouver awaiting the outcome of her extradition hearings. The Huawei chief financial officer is wanted in the United States to face fraud charges related to Huawei’s business dealings with Iran.

Through weeks of mutual recriminations and allegations of hostage-taking across the Pacific, the tangled strands of the dispute have centered on the Shenzhen-based telecommunications equipment maker, which has long been a source of pride for China — as well as a source of concern for Western cybersecurity and defense officials who warn that it is inextricably beholden to China’s ruling Communist Party.

Even though U.S. officials and legal experts say that Meng’s extradition warrant was legally justified, China has viewed the detention of its star executive as symbolic of a broad, U.S.-led conspiracy against a China’s rising tech industry — and against its very rise. After Poland arrested a Chinese Huawei executive last week on espionage charges, many Chinese social media users rallied to the company’s cause, with some joking that China should find a Polish drug trafficker to sentence, much like it did a Canadian.



As the sniping between Beijing and Ottawa continued Tuesday, Meng’s father, the famously reclusive Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, made a rare public appeal for his daughter’s freedom as he distanced Huawei from the Chinese government. It was his first comments to foreign media in years.



“I love my country, I support the Communist Party. But I will not do anything to harm the world,” he told a small group of reporters in southern China, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t see a close connection between my personal political beliefs and the businesses of Huawei.”

The travails faced by Huawei, Ren said, were a “sesame seed” in China’s broader trade conflict with the United States.

He appeared to strike a conciliatory note as he praised President Trump’s tax reform agenda. He offered that Huawei could pull back from its aggressive global expansion if that would make it seem less of a threat to Washington.

“If they [the United States] don’t want Huawei to be in some markets, we can scale down a bit,” he was quoted as saying. “As long as we can survive and feed our employees, there’s a future for us.”

