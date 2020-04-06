The court said there was “a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof.”
Pell’s original guilty finding, by a unanimous jury in 2018, was upheld by an appeals court last August, prompting the archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher, to note what he described as the “divided opinion amongst legal commentators and the general public” about the facts of the case.
In their appeal to the High Court, Pell’s lawyers didn’t attack the credibility of the single surviving victim.
Rather, they argued that even if the man’s evidence was compelling or believable, it was not enough to eliminate the reasonable doubt raised by other witnesses that it wouldn’t have been physically possible for the assaults to occur given the robes Pell was wearing and the time available after Sunday Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral.
Pell had been serving his sentence in a prison in Victoria state. He had been a leading figure in the Vatican until 2017, when the charges were first announced. He then took a leave of absence from his role as economy minister, widely considered the third most important position in the Vatican.
He was the most senior figure in the Catholic Church to be sent to jail as part of a wave of court cases around the world against priests for alleged serious sexual misconduct.