There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which prompted numerous flights to be re-routed to Hongqiao, Shanghai’s second airport, according to media reports.
A statement from Ethiopian Airlines said the plane caught fire while loading cargo ahead of a scheduled flight from Shanghai to Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile.
“All ground staff and flying crew are safe,” the statement said.
While China continues to ban most foreigners from entering the country as its coronavirus outbreak declines, it has been pushing businesses to resume trading and is the source of much of the world’s personal protective equipment to guard against the pandemic.
Relations with Ethiopia have long been close, with China investing heavily in the country’s infrastructure and other sectors.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.