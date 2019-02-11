Thailand freed a refugee Bahraini soccer player detained for the past three months, after a court dropped his case Monday, allowing him to return to Australia instead of being extradited to Bahrain where he feared for his life.

Hakeem al-Araibi, a soccer player who has refu­gee status in Australia, was detained in November when he arrived in Bangkok for his honeymoon after Bahrain issued a warrant for his arrest. Thai authorities said they were acting on a Interpol “red notice” that has since been invalidated. Such a notice cannot be filed by a government against a refu­gee fleeing persecution from that country.

On Monday, the Thai attorney general said Bahrain was no longer seeking his extradition, and appealed to a court in Bangkok to drop the case against him. Araibi was released from prison shortly afterward, and was expected to head to Thai immigration.

Chachom Akabin, director of the international affairs division of the Thai attorney general’s office, told reporters that Bahrain no longer wanted to take legal action against Araibi, and so his office dropped the case.

The soccer player, who plays at the professional level for the Pascoe Vale Football Club in Melbourne, fled Bahrain in 2014 after he was convicted of vandalizing a police station, despite playing a televised football match at the time of the alleged crime.

He was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison, and left to Australia. He was granted asylum there in 2017, and has maintained that he would be tortured or worse if he were to return to Bahrain.

Thailand has been under sustained pressure to release Araibi, a campaign that intensified after the dramatic and widely-publicized case of Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun.

[Australia abandoned hundreds of asylum seekers. Now it’s rallying behind one refugee.]

Alqunun fled her family to Bangkok while on holiday in Kuwait, but was detained by authorities shortly after. Through social media, mostly Twitter, the 18 year-old publicized her case, staved off her deportation back to her family and won herself refugee status in Canada.

A similar campaign was launched on behalf of the soccer player by human rights groups, fellow soccer players and other activists — including the heroes who helped save a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave last year — with the hashtag #SaveHakeem. Pressure had been intensifying on both the Bahraini and Thai governments to drop the extradition case, especially after videos of Araibi walking in shackles were circulated on social media.

Paritta Wangkiat in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Read more:

Thailand is no friend to asylum seekers. So why did it let a Saudi teenager stay?

Saudi woman alleging abuse will remain in Thailand as refugee claim is processed

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news