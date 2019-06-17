PESHAWAR, Pakistan — It was a mistake that had some people in Pakistan scratching their whiskers.

A regional minister was giving a briefing that was livestreamed on social media last week when viewers noticed the officials had unexpected feline features. The cat filter, a social media feature applying drawn images onto people’s faces, was on.

Social media was quick to pounce on the image .

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ruling party’s social media team wrote it had determined “human error” by a hardworking volunteer caused the mistake. The team said the cat filter was removed “within a few minutes.”

The team says actions have been taken to prevent “such an incident” in the future.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.