The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

On Tuesday, Cathay announced a 90% reduction in flight capacity to mainland China, which has canceled group tours and told businesspeople to put off foreign travel while Beijing fights the outbreak centered on the city of Wuhan.

The carrier cut 30% of its worldwide capacity for two months.

The airline used similar “special leave” in 2009 and during the 2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which also led to cuts in flights.

“I am appealing to each and everyone one of you to help,” Tang was quoted as saying.