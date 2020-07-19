Similar accusations have surfaced in Britain this month — one gymnast complained of being locked in a cupboard by her coach as a 10-year-old, according to British media reports — and in South Korea after the death of a 22-year-old triathlete who had alleged abuse by her coaching staff.

AD

Together, the allegations raise questions about the pressures heaped on young people in the intensely competitive world of elite sports, and whether governments and sports federations are doing enough to address the problem.

AD

But the deep-rooted and serious nature of the abuse exposed by Human Rights Watch in Japan is particularly thorny for the country’s government ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, due to start on July 23, 2021.

The investigation found instances of athletes who were punched in the face, kicked, beaten with objects such as bats or bamboo kendo sticks, deprived of water, choked, whipped, and sexually abused and harassed. The reports of mistreatment came from hundreds of current and former athletes across 50 different sports.

AD

“I was hit so many times, I can’t count,” a 23-year-old professional athlete who was not named in the report said of his experience playing baseball in junior high school in Japan’s southwestern Kyushu region.

“We were all called to the coach and I was hit in the face in front of everyone. I was bleeding, but he did not stop hitting me. I did say that my nose was bleeding, but he did not stop.”

Physical violence as a coaching technique has a long tradition in Japanese sports, and is often seen as essential to achieving excellence in competition and in personal character, Human Rights Watch said. Coaches, parents, and even some players hold onto the mistaken belief that physical abuse in sports has value, and children suffer as a result.

AD

AD

In 2012, a 17-year-old high school basketball player in Osaka took his life after suffering repeated physical abuse at the hands of his coach. Months later, the head coach of the Japanese Olympic women’s judo team resigned after 15 athletes complained of physical abuse in the run-up to the 2012 London Olympics.

Child abuse is illegal in Japan, and the government this year enacted a ban on corporal punishment. The government and sports organizations have also attempted in recent years to address the problem of abuse in sport, this has generally been in the form of nonbinding suggestions with no clear mechanisms to ensure compliance, the rights group said. Some still require reporting of abuse only mail or fax, mechanisms that are inaccessible for many children.