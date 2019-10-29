UNITED NATIONS — China and the West are clashing at the U.N.’s human rights committee over claims that Beijing systematically oppresses ethnic minority Muslims.

The exchange took place Tuesday during a session on racial discrimination where Belarus read a statement on behalf of 54 countries supporting China’s actions against “terrorism, separatism and religious extremism” in Xinjiang province and Britain read a statement on behalf of 23 countries expressing concern about “credible reports” of mass detention of ethnic Uighurs.