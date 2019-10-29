Criticism has grown over China’s interment of more than one million Uighurs in camps. The government insists the detention sites are “vocational” centers aimed at training and skills development.
The Belarus statement commends “China’s remarkable achievements in the field of human rights.” The Western statement cites religious restrictions and other rights violations against Uighurs.
