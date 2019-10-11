The announcement comes as U.S. and Chinese negotiators are meeting in Washington for talks aimed at ending a tariff war.
Premier Li Keqiang announced plans in July to lift ownership limits in finance a year ahead of the previously announced target of 2021.
China has promised repeatedly to open its finance industries to foreign investors but the United States and other government complain Beijing is dragging its feet.
