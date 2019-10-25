The friends say Huang’s family was harassed after she published an essay describing her experience at a protest in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city that has been roiled by months of anti-government demonstrations.
In August, Guangzhou police confiscated Huang’s passport and other travel documents, preventing her from pursuing a postgraduate program at the University of Hong Kong.
Huang has been an outspoken voice in China’s #MeToo movement.
