SINGAPORE — Chinese and Southeast Asian naval forces have staged their first computer-simulated drills so they can jointly respond to emergencies and build trust amid the long-seething disputes in the South China Sea.

The two-day exercises that ended Friday involved more than 40 sailors from China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. They worked on search and rescue scenarios following a mock ship collision.

Singapore’s navy hosted the drills at a training center at Changi naval base.

It’s a prelude to actual sea drills planned for October in China.

Capt. Liang Zhijia from the People’s Liberation Army Navy says: “The exercise is beneficial to promote military exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN member states, to advance our mutual trust.”

