The high-profile case coincides with an extraordinarily turbulent period in China-Australia relations. China moved formally against Cheng on Friday, a day after Payne’s office called for a United Nations probe into allegations of widespread sexual abuse in Chinese detention centers in Xinjiang, deeply angering Beijing. Last year, Australia led calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, drawing strong-armed Chinese retaliation in the form of steep tariffs on imports of Australian barley, beef, wine and other goods.

Australian officials have been able to visit Cheng while in detention, according to Payne. Australia “has raised its serious concerns about Ms. Cheng’s detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention,” Payne said in a statement. “We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms.”

Chinese officials have not given details about what kind of secrets they suspect Cheng of leaking.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Monday that Cheng, a 45-year-old single mother of two children, has been held in a cell without natural light and has had her exercise restricted. “Her conditions are worsening,” Cheng’s niece, Louisa Wen, told the ABC.

Chinese prosecutors are legally allowed to hold suspects at undisclosed locations for half a year while they build a case. Their next likely step would be to formally level charges against Cheng and proceed to trial, which could be months away.

Chinese prosecutors almost always obtain convictions in court once they decide to formally arrest an individual and bring national security charges, which can be broadly defined.

Relations between the two countries have steadily soured since Australia’s government banned Huawei from the country’s 5G network in 2018 and accused China of running extensive political influence and spying campaigns in the country.

Shortly after Cheng disappeared into an undisclosed detention center in August, Chinese officials sought to question Australian correspondents Bill Birtles and Mike Smith and bar their departure from China, leading to a standoff that ended with their evacuation under escort by Australian diplomats. Yang Hengjun, a naturalized Australian writer, was detained during a trip to China in January 2019 and charged with espionage.

Chinese officials and state media have repeatedly accused Canberra of doing Washington’s bidding and suggested that political and economic relations could improve if Australia were to distance itself from the orbit of American allies seeking to contain China and engage with Beijing on grounds of “mutual respect.”

After Canada detained the Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the behest of the United States in December 2018, China detained two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, in a move the Chinese ambassador likened to self-defense. The two Canadians are similarly facing charges of spying and providing state secrets overseas.