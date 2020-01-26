The new restrictions ban the transport and sale of wild animals, specifically banning markets, supermarkets, restaurants and e-commerce platforms from trading in any form.

It said inspections would be stepped up, gave a hotline number for members of the public to report illegal wildlife trade and said violations would be dealt with “severely” in accordance with the law.

“Consumers should fully understand the health risks of eating wild animals, stay away from ‘game’ and eat healthily,” said the regulations, which were jointly issued by the Agriculture Ministry, the State Forestry and Grasslands Administration and the State Administration of Market Regulation.

AD

AD

But the regulations will only remain in place while China grapples with the epidemic, raising the question of whether the wildlife trade will be allowed to bounce back later, as it did after an initial clampdown following the SARS outbreak.

SARS was thought to have originated in masked palm civets and traced to a market in southern Guangdong province. It ended up killing more than 750 people in China and elsewhere.

Chinese scientists say the latest coronavirus outbreak appears to have spread from the Huanan Seafood Market in the central city of Wuhan.

Despite its name, the market was selling a huge variety of wild animals for consumption, including live cats and dogs, turtles, snakes, rats, hedgehogs and marmots. Menus and signboards posted online showed a huge variety of wild animals available to eat, including foxes, wolf cubs, monkeys and masked palm civets.

AD

AD

The city government closed the seafood market at the beginning of January after many of the first cases of coronavirus emerged in people working there.

China remains a major consumer of wild and endangered animals for meat, as well as in traditional medicine. But medical and wildlife experts hope this epidemic will help to change attitudes.

In a commentary published Friday, state China Central Television condemned the consumption of wild animals and called the new coronavirus a “game meat virus.”

“It rankles that some people out there are obsessed about game meat and eat to their heart’s content because of gluttony and greed,” it said. “They harvested this evil fruit, making a whole city, a whole country, and even the entire human race pay such a heavy price; and the worst is yet to come.”

AD

The strongly worded piece asked if those “who love to eat, poach, and trade wild animals have been shaken by this, are feeling the least guilty conscience, or have confessed to their wrongdoing deep down,” and lamented the failure to close the illegal trade in wild animals after SARS.

AD

“Some people are still taking chances and opening the Pandora’s box again and again,” it added. “How can we be so forgetful?”

Studies published in the Lancet medical journal on Friday confirmed the disease was closely related to the coronaviruses found in Chinese horseshoe bats, but experts believe another species was involved in transmitting the disease to humans.

AD

Past diseases that have originated in animals and then jumped to humans include Avian Influenza, Swine Influenza, SARS and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).