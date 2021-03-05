Washington is casting a shadow over Chinese policymaking as the world’s second-largest economy embarks this week on what one top leader, Premier Li Keqiang, called “a new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects.”

In a speech before China’s National People’s Congress, a legislative body that kicked off its annual session Friday, Li unveiled a new road map for national development from 2021 to 2025 centered around a heightened emphasis on research and innovation.

With top leader Xi Jinping looking on, Li told thousands of national delegates that Chinese research and development spending would rise by an accelerated 7 percent per year, faster than before. He pledged more than 10 percent increases in government funding for basic, long-term research and better management of top Chinese scientific talent.

China would patiently nurture breakthroughs, he said, “just as a blacksmith in past years would spend years forging the perfect sword.”

The government also released a new budget for 2021, which showed military spending re-accelerating to grow 6.8 percent for the year. Defense spending rose only 6.6 percent last year as China cut back amid slow growth caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For weeks, state media has foreshadowed that the new Five-Year Plan, as China’s overarching planning documents are known, would stress technological “self-sufficiency” at a moment when China is subject to hobbling tech sanctions and competitive pressure from Washington.

Chinese officials including Xi have acknowledged that they face geopolitical and economic uncertainties in the international landscape, and they say that China must move past manufacturing and exports if it were to cement its place as a leading superpower.

“Given the uncertainty of U.S.-China relations and the inability to rely on partnerships with the U.S., so much comes down to domestic innovation,” said Matthew Funaiole, senior fellow at the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. A prevailing question in China is, “how do we reach parity with the U.S., and what happens after that?” Funaiole said.

Seven weeks into his administration, President Biden has promised “extreme competition” with China and “far-reaching” investment into “transformable technologies.” The president and his senior advisers have also taken a hard line to criticize China’s tightening control over Hong Kong. Beijing sees the fate of Hong Kong as a tug-of-war between China and the West and has accused the United States and other countries of waging a subversive, “anti-China” campaign by supporting pro-democracy activists.

At last year’s National People’s Congress, China passed a national security law that expanded Hong Kong police powers, led to charges against dozens of activists, politicians and journalists and effectively squelched dissent.

On Friday, Chinese officials said they intended to go further this year and wholly rewrite the rules for Hong Kong elections to guarantee that all elected officials be loyal to Beijing and dissidents be locked out of power.

In a meeting, Wang Chen, an NPC standing committee vice chairman, said reforms were needed to change the “size composition and formation” of an election committee that chooses Hong Kong’s chief executive. This committee would play the new role of both nominating — and electing — members of Hong Kong’s legislative council, Wang said.

The existing electoral system has “clear loopholes and deficiencies, which the anti-China, destabilizing elements jumped on to take into their hands the power to administer Hong Kong,” Wang told delegates.

