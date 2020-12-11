The reason for her detention was not immediately available. It comes after months of deteriorating conditions for Western media organizations in China, with a number of American and Australian journalists effectively expelled over the past year. Chinese nationals employed by Western media outlets have been warned by authorities in recent months to watch their step.
“We are very concerned for her, and have been actively speaking to Chinese authorities to better understand the situation. We are continuing to do everything we can to support her while we seek more information,” a Bloomberg spokesperson was quoted saying in a Bloomberg News article.
Fan worked on China business news topics for Bloomberg, traditionally considered less risky for Chinese nationals than political news.