Advocates for the “Two Michaels” have highlighted the disparity between their living conditions in Chinese prisons and Meng’s in house arrest in Canada, as they await their court rulings. Meng has been living in a seven-bedroom mansion in Vancouver, going on shopping trips to designer stores, and able to receive visits from family and friends, while the extradition hearing proceeds. The Two Michaels have been held in cramped cells in separate prisons since their arrest, and have only been allowed a handful of calls with family and 25 visits each from consular officials.