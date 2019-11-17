The ministry says Taiwan scrambled ships and jets to monitor the fleet.

It says Japanese ships were also following the Chinese fleet. The ministry did not give details.

China has passed aircraft carriers into the strait since Taiwan President Tsai lng-wen took office in 2016. China resents Tsai for declining to see Taiwan and China as parts of the same country and resents her improved relations with Washington.

