Chinese officials said Thursday that the Australian writer Yang Hengjun was being held on suspicion of endangering Chinese national security, a grave charge that echoed allegations China leveled against two Canadians it detained last month amid escalating tensions with U.S. allies.

China’s Foreign Ministry disclosed Yang’s status after Australian diplomats met their Chinese counterparts on Thursday and called on China to treat Yang fairly and transparently.



Yang, a visiting scholar at Columbia University in New York, is currently held under “coercive measures” in Beijing by the Ministry of State Security, ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said.

Earlier Thursday, Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne told reporters during his visit to Beijing that Yang was being detained in “residential surveillance at a designated location,” a form of detention where Chinese authorities can interrogate suspects for up to six months at secret locations without access to lawyers or family.

Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, are currently being held under similar conditions — and on similar national security grounds. Canada and the United States say those two cases are in fact political retribution for Canada’s arrest of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou, which infuriated China.

Australia has publicly sided with Canada and the United States, which requested the arrest, and this month demanded answers from China about Spavor and Kovrig.



Australian Foreign Minister Marisa Payne downplayed the possibility that an Australian citizen was the latest to become ensnared in the increasingly bitter row between Beijing and Western countries.

“At this stage there is no evidence of such a connection” between Yang’s detention and Australia’s criticism of China’s detention of the Canadians, Payne told reporters Thursday. “I’d be concerned if there was an indication of that.”

Still, the case adds another irritant to China’s relations with U.S. allies over a range of issues including China’s alleged espionage, unfair trade practices, human rights violations and disregard for the rule of law.

China has hit back in recent months, arguing that the gathering anti-Chinese sentiment in the West reflects an unfair, U.S.-led campaign to hobble its rise.

China’s disclosure of a national security investigation against Yang almost certainly heralds a protracted diplomatic tussle over his fate — and possibly a lengthy punishment for the China-born writer in a judicial system where prosecutors almost always win if they bring formal charges.



A former Chinese diplomat who immigrated to Australia in the 1990s, Yang was previously detained by state security agents in Guangzhou in 2011; he was released after two days. In the years since, he has been briefly interrogated during trips to China but never held for long, friends say.



Feng Chongyi, a professor at University of Technology Sydney and an academic adviser to Yang, said friends grew worried after Yang went incommunicado for several days this week and decided to notify the Australian government.

