

A woman walks past the British consulate in Hong Kong on Tuesday. China confirmed it has detained an employee of the consulate for unspecified public-order violations. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

China confirmed Wednesday that it is holding an employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong for violating the law but did not give details about his suspected crime.

Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, told reporters at a daily briefing that the official, Simon Cheng, was held under administrative detention for 15 days by police in the mainland city of Shenzhen because he violated China’s penal code on public order management.

Geng did not say what part of the code Cheng is alleged to have breached, nor whether China planned to release the 28-year-old when the 15-day period expires later this week. It was unclear whether Cheng would face formal charges.

The case has injected new tension into already strained relations between Beijing and London, which the Chinese government accuses of stoking anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a former British colony.

Cheng, who worked at the consulate in a role promoting trade with Scotland, disappeared Aug. 8 as he crossed an immigration checkpoint while trying to return to Hong Kong after attending a technology conference in Shenzhen.



The Chinese statement came a day after Cheng's family went public with an account of his disappearance and the British government expressed extreme concern about his situation.

Cheng’s family described an exhaustive search for him in a Facebook message posted late Tuesday. After a week of inquiring with authorities and at jails in southern China, they had failed to obtain official documents or clear answers about Cheng’s whereabouts and legal status, the family said.



“We feel very helpless, and are worried sick about Simon,” they said.

Cheng’s disappearance sparked fears that he could have been drawn into a political dispute between China and Britain. China last year seized two Canadians, including the former diplomat Michael Kovrig, on state security charges in what was widely seen as retribution for Canada’s detention of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive who was wanted in the United States.



Concerns about China’s opaque criminal justice system were at the heart of public opposition earlier this year to a proposed bill in Hong Kong that would have allowed authorities to extradite individuals from the semiautonomous territory to face trial in mainland China’s Communist Party-controlled courts.

Although the bill was proposed by Hong Kong’s leader with relatively little involvement from Beijing, protests over the measure quickly morphed into broad, anti-government demonstrations and a sustained political crisis engulfing the city’s administrators and their backers in Beijing.

Hong Kong police said in an email Tuesday that Cheng has been classified as a missing person and the force “has maintained close contact with relevant authorities” in mainland China.

Cheng reportedly holds a British National Overseas passport, like many in Hong Kong, but entered China on a Chinese travel permit — meaning he would not be granted consular access to British diplomats as a British traveler would.



Geng, the Chinese government spokesman, said Wednesday that Britain was interfering in China’s domestic affairs by involving itself in the case.



China urged Britain to “stop making irresponsible remarks and interfering the affairs of Hong Kong and China,” he said.



