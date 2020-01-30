TOKYO — Three of the Japanese citizens who returned from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan have tested positive for deadly coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, as a second flight from the city landed in Tokyo.

The three, including two who had not shown any symptoms of the disease, were among 206 people brought out on the first flight, which landed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport Wednesday, Kyodo News agency reported.

Among the first batch of returnees, all but two agreed to a test for the virus, Kyodo reported. Those testing positive for the virus will be isolated in a hospital, while most of the rest will be put up in a hotel for two weeks with regular medical checks. Three of the group insisted on returning to their homes, where they will also be visited regularly, officials said.

Another 210 evacuees were brought out on Thursday, with some showing symptoms such as coughs, and the government is already making arrangements for a third flight.

The first group was selected from people living closest to the seafood market in Wuhan thought to be the source of the virus, and also people living close to the airport.