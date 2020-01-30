The World Health Organization will reconvene its emergency committee Thursday to determine whether the coronavirus outbreak amounts to a public health emergency of international concern, as the total number of people infected in mainland China surpassed those infected with SARS during the 2002-2003 epidemic.

Experts say a vaccine for the virus is still a long way off. Schools in Beijing have closed indefinitely, and foreigners who have been evacuated from Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, are starting to arrive in their home countries or at temporary screening sites, including via charter flights for Japanese and U.S. citizens.

Many countries are curtailing flights to China, with American Airlines suspending several routes scheduled for February and March. British Airways and German carrier Lufthansa also suspended flights, as did airlines in India and Kazakhstan. Here’s what we know:

● The death toll has risen to 170 in China, with more than 7,7oo confirmed cases of infection as of Thursday morning local time — an increase of more than 1,500 on the previous day. Other countries in the region also are reporting more people infected — nearly all of them visitors from China.

● At least 96 cases have been recorded outside of mainland China, and three other countries have reported person-to-person transmission of the virus.

● Roughly 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan landed in California on Wednesday. After evacuating 206 people from the virus epicenter Wednesday morning, Japan is readying a second charter flight to bring more of its citizens. Three Japanese evacuees were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

● The United Arab Emirates has reported four cases — the first in the Middle East — from one family traveling from Wuhan. Hong Kong and Australia both reported two new cases Wednesday.

● Infections also have been confirmed in France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka. We’re mapping the spread here.