Many countries are curtailing flights to China, with American Airlines suspending several routes scheduled for February and March. British Airways and German carrier Lufthansa also suspended flights, as did airlines in India and Kazakhstan. Here’s what we know:
● The death toll has risen to 170 in China, with more than 7,7oo confirmed cases of infection as of Thursday morning local time — an increase of more than 1,500 on the previous day. Other countries in the region also are reporting more people infected — nearly all of them visitors from China.
● At least 96 cases have been recorded outside of mainland China, and three other countries have reported person-to-person transmission of the virus.
● Roughly 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan landed in California on Wednesday. After evacuating 206 people from the virus epicenter Wednesday morning, Japan is readying a second charter flight to bring more of its citizens. Three Japanese evacuees were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
● The United Arab Emirates has reported four cases — the first in the Middle East — from one family traveling from Wuhan. Hong Kong and Australia both reported two new cases Wednesday.
● Infections also have been confirmed in France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka. We’re mapping the spread here.
Human Rights Watch urges China to end censorship, tackle discrimination
TOKYO — Human Rights Watch urged the Chinese government on Thursday to ensure that people’s rights are respected during the coronavirus epidemic.
The Chinese government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak was initially delayed by withholding information from the public, underreporting cases of infection, downplaying the severity of the infection, and dismissing the likelihood of transmission between humans, HRW said in a statement.
Since mid-January, authorities have taken a more aggressive approach, preventing more than 50 million people from leaving cities in the central province of Hubei where the virus originated, in an effort to limit transmission of the disease to the rest of China.
Authorities have also detained people for “rumor-mongering,” censored online discussions of the epidemic, curbed media reporting, and failed to ensure appropriate access to medical care for those with virus symptoms and others with medical needs, the rights group said.
“The coronavirus outbreak requires a swift and comprehensive response that respects human rights,” said Yaqui Wang, China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Authorities should recognize that censorship only fuels public distrust, and instead encourage civil society engagement and media reporting on this public health crisis.”
The statement also noted numerous reports of hotels outside Hubei province, refusing to admit travelers with Wuhan or Hubei identification cards, of villages setting up roadblocks blocking cars with Hubei license plates from entering, and of people from Hubei being harassed on social media.
“Violating the rights of tens of millions of people in the effort to address the coronavirus outbreak will be counterproductive,” Wang said. “Transparency and engaging civil society will be the far better approach.”
Beijing shuts down infrastructure construction on migrant workers virus fears
TOKYO — Beijing city government has issued a notice banning infrastructure construction in the city before Feb. 10, amid fears that the return of vast numbers of migrant workers to the capital after the Lunar New Year holiday could bring an upsurge in cases of coronavirus.
The notice issued Wednesday by the Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said migrant workers should take chartered vehicles to construction sites and isolate themselves for 14 days upon arrival in the capital.
The measures underline the stark choices facing the Chinese Communist Party, between the health of its citizens and the economy. The party relies on economic growth for much of its legitimacy and tax revenue to fund its vast network of surveillance and control, but risks a steep upsurge in infections if it allows economic activity and the migration of people for work to resume after the holiday period.
Southeast Asian countries plan to retrieve citizens from Wuhan
HONG KONG — Southeast Asian governments, including Singapore and Myanmar, are in the process of evacuating their citizens from Wuhan amid fears that the travel lockdown in place there could drag on.
The Myanmar government is arranging a flight to retrieve 63 students who are studying in Wuhan, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday morning.
Myanmar is working with Chinese officials to organize the flight, though authorities did not say when they expected it would take place. The students will be screened by the Ministry of Health and Sports when they return to Myanmar, the government said in its statement.
Separately, 92 Singaporeans touched down in Singapore on Thursday morning, having been evacuated from Wuhan. They would go through a medical screening at the airport, before being quarantined along with the consular officers who accompanied them, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Three Japanese evacuees test positive for coronavirus; second flight lands
TOKYO — Three of the Japanese citizens who returned from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan have tested positive for deadly coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, as a second flight from the city landed in Tokyo.
The three, including two who had not shown any symptoms of the disease, were among 206 people brought out on the first flight, which landed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport Wednesday, Kyodo News agency reported.
Among the first batch of returnees, all but two agreed to a test for the virus, Kyodo reported. Those testing positive for the virus will be isolated in a hospital, while most of the rest will be put up in a hotel for two weeks with regular medical checks. Three of the group insisted on returning to their homes, where they will also be visited regularly, officials said.
Another 210 evacuees were brought out on Thursday, with some showing symptoms such as coughs, and the government is already making arrangements for a third flight.
The first group was selected from people living closest to the seafood market in Wuhan thought to be the source of the virus, and also people living close to the airport.
The mayor of Wuhan said last weekend that 5 million people had left the city before a lockdown was imposed.
Amazon and Microsoft restricting staff travel to China
SEATTLE — Both Amazon and Microsoft are shutting down nearly all travel of their workers to China.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are restricting business travel to and from China until further notice,” Amazon spokeswoman Jaci Anderson said.
On Wednesday, the e-commerce giant barred nonapproved business travel to and from China and will grant approval only for trips that are critical to the company’s business, Anderson said. Amazon also said that those who travel to one of the affected provinces of China should work from home for two weeks upon their return.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
Microsoft, meanwhile, noted that the coronavirus outbreak could hamper its Windows operating system business. During its quarterly earnings call Wednesday, finance chief Amy Hood gave a wider-than-usual guidance for the business segment that includes Microsoft’s Windows operating system business, which it sells to PC makers, citing “some of the uncertainty related to the public health situation in China.” The company now expects to generate $10.75 billion to $11.15 billion in fiscal third-quarter revenue from its More Personal Computing segment compared to $10.68 billion in the year-ago period.
Microsoft is also restricting staff travel in China. The company has told employees in the country to work from home and cancel all nonessential business travel until Feb. 9. The company has also advised workers to avoid nonessential travel to China.
Tesla expecting production delays over the spread of coronavirus
SAN FRANCISCO — Add Tesla to the list of companies expecting potential business consequences in China.
On the company’s earnings call Wednesday, Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said it is monitoring the effects of the coronavirus in China, where it recently opened its Shanghai Gigafactory to deliver locally made Model 3 sedans.
The company is building up its production capacity to meet the high Chinese demand for electric vehicles and Tesla’s mass-market sedan.
“At this point we’re expecting a one to one-and-a-half-week delay in the ramp of Shanghai Model 3,” Kirkhorn said, adding the effects might “slightly impact” the company’s first quarter profitability. “We are also closely monitoring whether there will be interruptions in the supply chain for cars built in Fremont.”
China confirms more than 1,000 additional cases of coronavirus and another 38 deaths
WASHINGTON — Amid another day of increasing travel restrictions and international evacuation efforts, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in China and Taiwan continues to rise dramatically.
By 8:30 Thursday morning Beijing time, Chinese health agencies had recorded another 1,658 confirmed cases overnight, bringing the total to 7,736, including eight in the self-ruling island of Taiwan. It’s at least the second consecutive day the number of confirmed cases rose by more than 1,500.
The death toll also increased by 38, to 170, with all but eight of those killed coming from Hubei province, the epicenter of the disease, according to a tally from national and local health commissions. Another 124 people have been successfully treated, the agencies reported.
Patients from Wuhan, which is still under an unprecedented quarantine, make up more than three-quarters of the dead.
Chinese President Xi Jinping deemed the situation “complicated and grave.”
CDC says no new confirmed cases in U.S., expects its experts to be part of international team to China
WASHINGTON — A top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that there are no new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The United States has five confirmed cases.
Officials said 97 people are under observation after 68 tested negative and were ruled out for infection.
The CDC, which has many respiratory virus experts, has also been invited to be part of the international team that the World Health Organization is assembling to send to China to assist with the outbreak investigation.
“The information we have right now is that we are invited to be part of this WHO mission,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “We are working through the particulars with the WHO. … The plans are to include CDC as part of that team.”