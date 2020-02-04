Hong Kong became the second place outside mainland China to report a fatality from the coronavirus outbreak, as the overall death toll surged to 425. Chinese officials reported a total number of 20,438 confirmed cases of infection — an increase of 3,235 from Monday, the biggest daily jump since the National Health Commission began releasing statistics. Almost 3,000 of the infected are in critical condition.

●A 39-year-old man died in Hong Kong from coronavirus. Officials said the man, who had a preexisting condition, had traveled to Wuhan last month and was hospitalized on Friday.

●Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the virus outbreak posed a major test of the country’s system of governance, and stressed the need to contain the epidemic.

●The spread of the virus is adding to strains on the U.S.-China relationship, with Beijing officials accusing the Trump administration of overreacting with its travel restrictions — despite many other countries and airlines instituting them.

●Oil-exporting countries prepared to meet in Vienna to assess the outbreak’s effects on global oil demand.