●A 39-year-old man died in Hong Kong from coronavirus. Officials said the man, who had a preexisting condition, had traveled to Wuhan last month and was hospitalized on Friday.
●Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the virus outbreak posed a major test of the country’s system of governance, and stressed the need to contain the epidemic.
●The spread of the virus is adding to strains on the U.S.-China relationship, with Beijing officials accusing the Trump administration of overreacting with its travel restrictions — despite many other countries and airlines instituting them.
●Oil-exporting countries prepared to meet in Vienna to assess the outbreak’s effects on global oil demand.
Newborn becomes the youngest person known to be infected
BEIJING — A one-month-old baby has been confirmed as having the coronavirus, becoming the youngest person known to be infected. The girl, identified by her family name of Jiang, and her migrant worker parents returned to Guizhou after the Lunar New Year holiday.
She was one of nine new cases discovered in Guizhou, southwest of the epicenter of Wuhan, taking to the total in the province to 56.
The vast majority of the early infections occurred in elderly people, but as the virus has progressed, it had been found in younger people including babies.
Other babies to have been infected, according to state media:
Jan. 26: A 9-month-old girl confirmed in Beijing
Jan. 27: The city government in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, confirmed the infection of an 11-month-old girl
Jan. 29: An 8-month-old in Anhui
Jan. 30: A 3-month-old in Zhejiang
Feb. 1: A 10-month-old boy in Beijing
Feb. 3: A 7-month-old boy in Shanghai
Feb. 3: A 3-month-old girl in Hainan
Macao to shut casinos for two weeks to try to contain virus
BEIJING — Macao, a Chinese territory with a gambling sector that is seven times the size of Las Vegas’s, has ordered its casinos closed for at least two weeks as it tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announced the decision as two new cases of infection were confirmed in the territory, taking the total to 10. One of the new cases was the result of human-to-human transmission, the first reported in Macao, and the other was a person who worked in a casino.
As a result, the Macao government decided Tuesday morning to suspend operations at casinos and other entertainment businesses for two weeks, said Ho, wearing a mask while talking to the press.
The exact details of the suspension have not yet been disclosed. Macao is home to some big American casinos, including Wynn's and four properties belonging to Las Vegas Sands, owned by Republican donor Sheldon Adelson.
The suspension will be reviewed after two weeks to decide whether it was necessary to continue it, he said.
In addition, Ho asked Macanese public servants to work from home and advised everyone not to leave their homes unless essential. Only emergency services will keep running, he said, adding that this could affect food supplies and sanitation services.
Macao had already effectively quarantined itself, banning entry and exit from the territory, and canceled its Lunar New Year celebrations to avoid having the public gather together.
Cruise ship passengers face anxious wait for test results
TOKYO — More than 3,000 cruise-ship passengers and crew are waiting in Japan for the results of medical tests expected later Tuesday, after one passenger tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The ship returned to port in Yokohama, late Monday after a two-week trip that included stops at several Asian ports. During the voyage, an 80-year-old man, who disembarked in Hong Kong, was found to be infected with the new coronavirus. Several other passengers were reported to have symptoms such as cough or fever.
There were about 2,700 passengers on the ship, nearly half of them Japanese, and the others come from Hong Kong, America, and Canada, national broadcaster NHK reported.
South Korea reports its 16th confirmed case of coronavirus
SEOUL — A South Korean woman who returned from a trip to Thailand has been diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing up the national tally to 16.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the woman came back to South Korea from Thailand on Jan. 19, without providing further information on whether she had visited China or other countries as well.
Except for the woman, all the other 15 coronavirus patients either recently returned from Wuhan, or had come into contact with infected people in South Korea and Japan.
The KCDC said on Monday it is considering release of a South Korean man who had been diagnosed with the virus on Jan. 20 and has since recovered.
Second coronavirus death outside mainland China reported in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — Hong Kong became the second place outside mainland China to report a death from the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 20,000 in China.
The 39-year-old man had traveled to Wuhan on Jan. 21, returning to Hong Kong two days later, and was admitted to the hospital Jan. 31, health authorities said in previous disclosures about the case. He had a preexisting illness, officials said.
Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, further tightened the city’s border with mainland China on Monday but has resisted calls to seal the frontier, prompting public anger and a strike by medical workers.
At a news conference Monday, Lam said there were “very legitimate” reasons for keeping three of the entry points open, including the airport, citing cases of people who live in Hong Kong but work in the mainland, and vice versa.
In a statement Tuesday, the Hospital Authority warned that emergency services have been affected as “a large number of staff are absent from duty.”
Study showing coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people was flawed, officials say
WASHINGTON — A widely circulated study purporting to show that the new coronavirus can be transmitted by people with no symptoms contained a critical error, according to health officials.
The study, published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine, documented a cluster of cases in Germany that were linked to a business executive from Shanghai who traveled to Munich in mid-January.
Researchers reported that the woman showed no symptoms while she was visiting the country, not falling ill until she was on a flight back to China.
But the researchers didn’t actually speak to the woman, relying instead on information from the four people who were infected, Germany’s public health agency wrote in a letter to NEJM, as Science Magazine reported Monday.
After the study ran, German health officials contacted the woman, who told them she was, in fact, feeling symptoms before she left, according to the magazine.
“I feel bad about how this went, but I don’t think anybody is at fault here,” virologist Christian Drosten of the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, who did the lab work for the study, told Science. “Apparently the woman could not be reached at first and people felt this had to be communicated quickly.”
Swedish health officials also told people to disregard the study, saying “sources that claimed that the coronavirus would infect during the incubation period lack scientific support for this analysis.”
Shortly after the study was released, the World Health Organization said that transmission by an asymptomatic person is rare with coronaviruses. “Persons who are symptomatic will spread the virus more readily through coughing and sneezing,” WHO wrote.
Coronavirus cases pass 20,000
WASHINGTON — The number of people infected with the coronavirus continued to climb Monday, with Chinese officials announcing at least 20,438 confirmed cases, up more than 3,000 from Sunday night.
Sixty-four more people died from the disease, all in Hubei province, bringing the total number of deaths in China to 425, according to the National Health Commission. Officials said 2,788 people were in critical condition and there were 23,214 suspected cases. Another 171,329 people were under medical observation.
There were 15 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, eight in Macao, and 10 in Taiwan, officials said.
First patient diagnosed with coronavirus in U.S. leaves hospital
WASHINGTON — The first patient diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States was released from the hospital in Everett, Wash., on Monday, health officials said.
The unidentified man, who is in his 30s, will remain isolated at home and will be monitored while he recovers, according to the Snohomish Health District.
“The patient is continuing to recuperate at home, just as you might expect after being hospitalized for the flu or pneumonia,” said Heather Thomas, the health district’s public and government affairs manager. “Our public health team is checking in with him to monitor his recuperation, just as we do for other conditions like tuberculosis, whooping cough, measles or mumps.”
The man thanked doctors and asked for privacy in a statement released through the health district.
“I am at home and continuing to get better,” he said. “I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life.”
The man entered Providence Regional Medical Center Everett on Jan. 19 after developing a cough and fever that lasted four days, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine detailing his case. He told doctors he had recently visited family in Wuhan.
After eight days in the hospital, his condition improved, according to the paper. He was listed in satisfactory condition during the entire hospital stay, health officials said.
Eleven people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States.