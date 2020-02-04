WASHINGTON — A widely circulated study purporting to show that the new coronavirus can be transmitted by people with no symptoms contained a critical error, according to health officials.

The study, published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine, documented a cluster of cases in Germany that were linked to a business executive from Shanghai who traveled to Munich in mid-January.

Researchers reported that the woman showed no symptoms while she was visiting the country, not falling ill until she was on a flight back to China.

But the researchers didn’t actually speak to the woman, relying instead on information from the four people who were infected, Germany’s public health agency wrote in a letter to NEJM, as Science Magazine reported Monday.

After the study ran, German health officials contacted the woman, who told them she was, in fact, feeling symptoms before she left, according to the magazine.

“I feel bad about how this went, but I don’t think anybody is at fault here,” virologist Christian Drosten of the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, who did the lab work for the study, told Science. “Apparently the woman could not be reached at first and people felt this had to be communicated quickly.”

Swedish health officials also told people to disregard the study, saying “sources that claimed that the coronavirus would infect during the incubation period lack scientific support for this analysis.”