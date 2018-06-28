BEIJING — China’s government has defended its trade record in a new effort to defuse U.S. and European pressure over market access and technology.

A Cabinet report Thursday repeated promises to cut some tariffs and ease investment controls. It didn’t address complaints Beijing hampers access to promising industries and that plans to develop Chinese champions in electric cars and other industries violate its free trade commitments.

President Donald Trump has threatened tariff hikes on up to $450 billion of Chinese imports in a dispute over those plans. China has tried to recruit Europe as an ally but also faces complaints by Germany and other governments about investment controls.

The report said, “China has lived up to its responsibility as a major country.”

