It said investigators found the patient from rural Xilingol League consumed the rabbit on Nov. 5.

The statement said 28 people who had close contact with the man were quarantined but none has run a fever or shown other plague symptoms.

On Nov. 12, two patients also from Xilingol League were diagnosed with pneumonic plague in Beijing. No epidemiological association has been found between the two cases.

