SHANGHAI — China’s economic growth held steady in the latest quarter amid a tariff war with Washington in a sign Beijing’s efforts to reverse a slowdown might be gaining traction.

The government reported Wednesday the world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6.4 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in March. That matched the previous quarter for the weakest growth since 2009.

Communist leaders stepped up government spending last year and told banks to lend more after economic activity weakened, raising the risk of politically dangerous job losses.

Data showed consumer spending, factory activity and investment all edged up in March from the previous month.

The fight with Washington over Beijing’s technology ambitions has battered Chinese exporters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.