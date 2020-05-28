The law is Beijing’s boldest move yet to undercut Hong Kong’s autonomy and is a direct response to the pro-democracy protests that broke out in the former British colony last year. Such protests would fall under the category of secessionist activities and subversion of state power under the new law.

AD

Western officials have condemned the plan, which would effectively end Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” framework, but none more forcefully than the Trump administration.

AD

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signaled Wednesday that Washington was preparing to strip Hong Kong of the special status that enabled the United States to treat it as an entity distinct from China. “Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground,” Pompeo tweeted.

Protesters in Hong Kong have defied orders not to gather this week, taking to the streets and facing down riot police to demonstrate against the plan. Hundreds of people, including schoolchildren in uniform and others who were simply shouting slogans, have been apprehended or arrested during the protests.

AD

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have been growing steadily over the two past years, with the world’s two largest economies clashing on everything from trade and technology to human rights and press freedom.

AD

But their relationship has become outright hostile this year with the emergence of a new coronavirus in China, which has now killed 100,000 people in the United States. The Trump administration is actively blaming Beijing for allowing the virus to spread, with some officials even suggesting, without proof, the ruling Communist Party deliberately “seeded” it overseas.

Now, 23 years into a 50-year agreement between Britain and China, under which Hong Kong was supposed to enjoy a high level of autonomy, Beijing is seeking to bring the city under its full control.

Citing a need to “improve” Hong Kong’s legal system and safeguard national security, the Chinese Communist Party is putting forward a law that will allow it to deploy “relevant national security organs” to Hong Kong.

AD

Under the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the territory is supposed to enact its own laws guarding against treason, secession, sedition and subversion, and to prevent local political entities from developing ties with foreign organizations.

AD

The lack of such laws is now being given as justification for Beijing’s actions.

“More than 20 years after Hong Kong’s return, however, relevant laws are yet to materialize due to the sabotage and obstruction by those trying to sow trouble in Hong Kong and China at large, as well as external hostile forces,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported, quoting Wang Chen, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

AD

The protests last year, which began as demonstrations against an extradition bill but morphed into a much more existential repudiation of Beijing, had “seriously challenged the bottom line of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, harmed the rule of law, and threatened national sovereignty,” Wang reportedly told party cadres.

The People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, said Thursday that the law was needed to get Hong Kong out of its “chaotic quagmire.”



AD

“Developing a national security law for Hong Kong will save and stabilize Hong Kong,” it said in a commentary.



In a separate editorial, Xinhua said the fact that “thugs are colluding with Washington” showed the urgency for such legislation.

AD

A total of 2,878 deputies voted in favor of the law, while one voted against and six abstained, according to television footage from inside the Great Hall of the People.

Pompeo has called the change a “death knell” for the “one country, two systems” framework, which is supposed to guarantee the territory’s semi-autonomy until 2047.

